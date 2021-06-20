Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Watsco worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $45,126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 122.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

