Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Cimarex Energy worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.