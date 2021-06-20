Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 11,006 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

