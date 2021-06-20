Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 880,959 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 394.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,959 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 558,778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.30 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

