Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

ROK stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.02 and a 52-week high of $285.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

