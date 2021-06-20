Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of iRhythm Technologies worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.