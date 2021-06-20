Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.06 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.40 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

