Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Hill-Rom worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,119,000 after acquiring an additional 103,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,362,000 after acquiring an additional 155,620 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.91.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

