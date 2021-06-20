Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 289,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 127,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 269,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

