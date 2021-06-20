Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

