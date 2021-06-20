Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $149,074,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

