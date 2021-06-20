Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 412,221 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after buying an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,944,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

