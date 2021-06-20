Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,725 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST opened at $111.25 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at $58,293,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,088.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,788 shares of company stock worth $16,290,007 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.