Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,031 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

