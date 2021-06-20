Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 74,700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.