Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,527 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $260.19 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

