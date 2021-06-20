Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 23,230 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.