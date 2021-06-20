Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 23,315 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

