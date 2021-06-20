Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 40,918 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,811 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 40,918 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

