Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 42,650 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.20. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

