Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 59,568 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,568 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Ingredion worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ingredion by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $89.99 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.