Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,855 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of CACI International worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI opened at $260.78 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

