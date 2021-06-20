Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,761 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

