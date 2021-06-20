EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $79.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

