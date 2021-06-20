EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,954.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $2,954.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00175313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,249.20 or 0.99624686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00814066 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT's launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

