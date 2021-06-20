Equal Trading Down 34.9% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $649,116.04 and approximately $57,267.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00058504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00738869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00082066 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

