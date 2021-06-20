Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 306.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $232.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.11. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

