Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

