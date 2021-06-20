Eterbase Coin (XBASE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00742555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

