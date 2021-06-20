Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Cap Hits $5.71 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $7,570.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00767036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083804 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.