Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Tops $3.29 on Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00009614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $328,719.68 and approximately $206.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.85 or 0.00745327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars.

