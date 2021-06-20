EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $784.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $307,824.66 and approximately $784.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00058504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00738869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00082066 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

