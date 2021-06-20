Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Hits $2.81 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $2.11 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

