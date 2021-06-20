EventChain (EVC) Market Capitalization Tops $740,348.32

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $740,348.32 and $14,480.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

