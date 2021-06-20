Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,000,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,662,000 after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 259,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.