Everex 1-Day Volume Hits $263,401.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market cap of $9.87 million and $263,401.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everex

Everex is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

