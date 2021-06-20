Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Evergy worth $244,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

