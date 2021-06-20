EvidenZ (BCDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $293,504.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.03 million and $293,504.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083349 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.