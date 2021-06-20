Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.56% of Exelixis worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

