Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

