Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.66. 23,039,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

