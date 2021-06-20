FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $885,008.93 and $436,927.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.