Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $779.43 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $779.43 million and $71.15 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00768769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00044977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084090 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

