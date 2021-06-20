Fastcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $492.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Fastcoin has a market capitalization of $267,175.08 and $492.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fastcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Fastcoin Profile

Fastcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here



Fastcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fastcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fastcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

