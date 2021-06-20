Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.