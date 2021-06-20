Federated Hermes Inc. Has $49.10 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Discovery worth $49,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

