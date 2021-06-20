FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FibroGen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

