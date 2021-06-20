Financial Review: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insight Enterprises and The Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 4 0 2.80 The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $94.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. The Honest has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 21.81%. Given The Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and The Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.42 $172.64 million $6.19 15.84 The Honest $300.52 million 4.70 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats The Honest on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

