FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $3,389.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

