FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 81.05 ($1.06) on Friday. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £990.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.89.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

